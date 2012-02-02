adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 “All-Star” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
02.02.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

Now that we know what the uniforms will look like, the next step is the sneakers. Today, adidas released the “All-Star” Edition of the sneaker Derrick Rose will be rocking come February 26 in Orlando – the adiZero Rose 2.5. The fourth signature shoe of the reigning MVP is the lightest he’s ever worn (11 ounces). It also features a toe box with a brushed synthetic material with hardwood heather texture and iced outsole to tie to the NBA All-Star uniforms.

The color is inspired by the Sunshine State’s famous oranges, and pays homage to Orlando’s Orange County.

The sneaker, which is inspired by the adizero Crazy Light, features premium SPRINTFRAME on the upper and an enlarged SPRINTWEB area to reduce the weight, add support and allow maximum control for every player. A GEOFIT memory foam collar can, when combined with Derrick’s adizero Speed Wrap Ankle Brace, provide optimum comfort and fit.

The adiZero Rose 2.5 “All-Star” edition will be available February 23 at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com and NBA Jam Session at Orlando Convention Center for $110.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero Rose 2.5adidas BasketballALL STARDERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP