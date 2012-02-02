adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 “All-Star” Edition

Now that we know what the uniforms will look like, the next step is the sneakers. Today, adidas released the “All-Star” Edition of the sneaker Derrick Rose will be rocking come February 26 in Orlando – the adiZero Rose 2.5. The fourth signature shoe of the reigning MVP is the lightest he’s ever worn (11 ounces). It also features a toe box with a brushed synthetic material with hardwood heather texture and iced outsole to tie to the NBA All-Star uniforms.

The color is inspired by the Sunshine State’s famous oranges, and pays homage to Orlando’s Orange County.

The sneaker, which is inspired by the adizero Crazy Light, features premium SPRINTFRAME on the upper and an enlarged SPRINTWEB area to reduce the weight, add support and allow maximum control for every player. A GEOFIT memory foam collar can, when combined with Derrick’s adizero Speed Wrap Ankle Brace, provide optimum comfort and fit.

The adiZero Rose 2.5 “All-Star” edition will be available February 23 at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com and NBA Jam Session at Orlando Convention Center for $110.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.