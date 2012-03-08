adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 “Black And Blue” Edition

03.08.12 6 years ago
Were you checking out Derrick Rose‘s feet during the second half of the NBA All-Star Game like we were? Finally, we have official photos of the new sneakers the reigning MVP was rocking that night. Known as the adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 “Black And Blue” edition, these are now available at both Foot Locker and Eastbay for $110.

Before he was hitting game-winning jumpers in the NBA, Rose grew up playing rough at Murray Park in his Englewood neighborhood in Chicago. This colorway – which features tumbled, full grain leather with a luxury nubuck upper – was inspired by that journey from the rough edges of Rose’s favorite childhood playground. We know all about that playground. We once shot Derrick there for the cover of Dime #50 (check out that cover story from August of 2009 here).

The shoe will roll out two additional colorways by April so stay tuned…

Hit page 2 for more exclusive photos of the different available colorways of this sneaker…

