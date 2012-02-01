adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 “Brenda” Edition

Tomorrow night, the Knicks and Bulls are set to play on TNT. Will you be watching? You probably should, if for no other reason thanwill be wearing a dope new colorway of his new signature sneaker, the adidas adiZero Rose 2.5

Dubbed, “Brenda,” the bold red colorway of the shoe represents family for Derrick and is his mother Brenda’s favorite color. The texture of the shoe’s nubuck upper is embossed with detailed rose material and features a full-grain nubuck leather toe for a strong off-court look. The shoe’s on-court debut is a direct nod to the “Big Apple.”

There are only a few guys in the world lucky enough to get multiple signature sneakers in the same season, and at 11 ounces, the adiZero Rose 2.5 is the lightest signature basketball shoe Derrick has ever worn. If you need to be convinced any further, let the reigning MVP do that for you.

The adiZero Rose 2.5 will launch in home and away colorways tomorrow (the “Brenda” colorway won’t be available until Feb. 9), and rollout in three additional colorways through April. The shoe will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com for a suggested retail price of $110.

