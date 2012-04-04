adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 “Playoff” Edition

Photos of the sneakers Derrick Rose will be rocking during this upcoming postseason were recently revealed, and now finally, the shoes are now dropping. The NBA’s reigning MVP’s signature line – the adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 – are the lightest sneakers he’s ever worn at 11 ounces, and this colorway continues the Chicago tradition to wear black-based sneakers during the playoffs.

The adidas adiZero Rose 2.5 is one of the best shoes I’ve picked up over the last few years; it’s light, but still comfortable, and flashy but not over the top. And these “playoff” editions are probably my favorite ones yet. The cement coloring is meant to signify Rose’s time spent growing up on the playgrounds of Chicago, and the added patent leather gives the sneaker a versatile look.

To grab your pair, head over to adidas.com.

What do you think?

