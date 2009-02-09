Adidas All-Star Game Official Warm-up Jackets

02.09.09 10 years ago 2 Comments
Eastern Conference Warm-Ups

All-Star Weekend starts this Friday. Celebs and musicians coming fresh off of the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s, are all headed to Arizona to have even more fun. This year adidas, the official outfitter of the NBA, has made all this year’s All-Star Game apparel (obviously. lol).

The All-Star warm-ups shown above and below are pretty hot. I like the logos on the back with the smaller star emblem in the front. Not too much going on like past warm-ups…does anyone remember Vegas?? Oh boy.

The folks at adidas made the Eastern Conference colorway silver and sunset blue, while the Western Conference will rock desert red and gold, tying both into the culture of Phoenix, AZ.

2009 All-Star Warm-Ups

These warm-ups will be available starting All-Star Weekend at Champs, Just Sports, Sports Authority, adidas Sport Performance Stores and www.shopadidas.com

Around The Web

TAGSALL STARDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP