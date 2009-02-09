Adidas All-Star Game Official Warm-up Jackets

All-Star Weekend starts this Friday. Celebs and musicians coming fresh off of the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s, are all headed to Arizona to have even more fun. This year adidas, the official outfitter of the NBA, has made all this year’s All-Star Game apparel (obviously. lol).

The All-Star warm-ups shown above and below are pretty hot. I like the logos on the back with the smaller star emblem in the front. Not too much going on like past warm-ups…does anyone remember Vegas?? Oh boy.

The folks at adidas made the Eastern Conference colorway silver and sunset blue, while the Western Conference will rock desert red and gold, tying both into the culture of Phoenix, AZ.

These warm-ups will be available starting All-Star Weekend at Champs, Just Sports, Sports Authority, adidas Sport Performance Stores and www.shopadidas.com