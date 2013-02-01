adidas Announces NBA Hardwood Classics Nights Featuring Retro ’90s Uniforms

Announced today, adidas is bringing back seven of the most memorable classic uniforms from the 1990s, and they’ll be worn during “NBA Hardwood Classics Nights” games beginning Jan. 30 and concluding March 30. The uniforms are updated to match today’s technology.

The uniforms – Atlanta Hawks “Spreadwings” home uniform (1998-99 season), Chicago Bulls “Pinstripe” alternate road uniform (1995-96 season), Indiana Pacers “Classic pinstripe” home uniform (1996-97 season), Miami Heat “Deep Red” alternate road uniform (1995-96 season), Milwaukee Bucks “Full Buck” alternate road uniform (1995-96 season), Phoenix Suns “Steaming Sun” alternate road uniform (1994-95 season) and Sacramento Kings “Checkerboard” uniform (1996-97 season) – will be seen on 10 NBA Hardwood Classic Nights that’ll be nationally broadcast on ABC, TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. Here’s the schedule (asterisk marks the team that’s wearing the retro uniforms):

* Wednesday, Jan. 30: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns* (ESPN)

* Friday, Feb. 1: Miami Heat* at Indiana Pacers* (ESPN)

* Friday, Feb. 8: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat* (ESPN)

* Saturday, Feb. 9: Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings* (NBA TV)

* Thursday, Feb. 14: Miami Heat* at Oklahoma City Thunder (TNT)

* Wednesday, Feb. 20: Atlanta Hawks* at Miami Heat* (ESPN)

* Thursday, Feb. 21: Miami Heat* at Chicago Bulls* (TNT)

* Saturday, March 3: Chicago Bulls* at Indiana Pacers* (ESPN)

* Sunday, March 10: Chicago Bulls* at LA Lakers (ABC)

* Saturday, March 30: Indiana Pacers* at Phoenix Suns* (NBA TV)

The uniforms will be made available at NBAStore.com and team shops.

