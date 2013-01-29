adidas Basketball Debuts NBA All-Star Footwear Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
01.29.13 6 years ago

Today, adidas rolled out their footwear collection for the 2013 NBA All-Star Game. Jrue Holiday, Tim Duncan, Dwight Howard and others will debut all-new special colorways of the D Howard Light, adiZero Crazy Light 2 and the brand new Crazy Fast next month in Houston.

The collection is inspired by Houston’s history of aviation, speed and style, and they feature impact camo patterns.

To provide more support and reduce weight, the new Crazy Fast features a different SPRINTWEB with tighter panels. Both Holiday and Duncan will wear this bold, green zest edition during the All-Star Game. Rising Stars Challenge and NBA All-Star Saturday Night participants will also rock this sneaker.

Dwight Howard’s lightest signature shoe ever, the D Howard Light, will be worn in an impact camo red colorway that features a reflective tongue made with the chrome from a back of a CD to represent his love of music. Meanwhile, the Crazy Light 2 will have an impact camo green zest colorway. At 9.5 ounces, it is still the lightest basketball shoe on the planet.

These colorways will be available starting Feb. 1 at adidas.com, and select Houston retailers.

Which sneaker do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adizero Crazy Light 2adidas HoopsCrazy FastD Howard LightStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP