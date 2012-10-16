adidas D Rose 3 “South Side”

So far, we’ve already seentackle multiple colorways with‘s latest signature sneaker, the adidas D Rose 3 . The first two drops were traditional-based colors: grey and black. Then, they hit with a “Fire Department”-themed electricity colorway . Now in a play off Chicago’s South Side, images have leaked of another explosive colorway, sporting a sky blue tongue and a lime green upper.

No release info is available right now, but this sneaker looks like it’ll make a nice addition to anyone’s D Rose 3 collection.

H/T NiceKicks