adidas D Rose 3 “South Side”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
10.16.12 6 years ago
So far, we’ve already seen adidas tackle multiple colorways with Derrick Rose‘s latest signature sneaker, the adidas D Rose 3. The first two drops were traditional-based colors: grey and black. Then, they hit with a “Fire Department”-themed electricity colorway. Now in a play off Chicago’s South Side, images have leaked of another explosive colorway, sporting a sky blue tongue and a lime green upper.

No release info is available right now, but this sneaker looks like it’ll make a nice addition to anyone’s D Rose 3 collection.

H/T NiceKicks

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas D Rose 3adidas D Rose 3 "South Side"adidas HoopsDERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP