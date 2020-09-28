adidas
Adidas Will Release A Kids-Only ‘Toy Story’ Colorway Of Damian Lillard’s Dame 7 Shoe

by:

The Toy Story movie franchise has millions of fans around the world, and the films have popularized iconic characters, bringing joy to the masses for more than two decades. With that in mind, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard shed light on a new release coming Oct. 1 from Adidas, with his “Dame 7” shoes taking on a special Toy Story colorway inspired by the work of Buzz Lightyear.

As Lillard notes, this particular version will only be available in kids-only sizes and, while that is crucial to note, the target audience for Toy Story is a bit younger than the typical sneaker consumer. In addition to the new-look “Dame 7” issue, Adidas is also offering youth sizes on Donovan Mitchell’s “D.O.N. Issue #2” sneakers, inspired by another Toy Story character in Woody. There are more Toy Story-inspired releases as well, from sneakers to t-shirts and jerseys.

To top it all off, Lillard made sure to let the world know that his new shoes will glow in the dark.

Youth sizes will be priced at $100, with children’s sizes priced at $80 for the “Dame 7.” The “D.O.N. Issue #2” sneakers are priced at $90 for youth sizes and $75 for children’s sizes, to also be released in October.

