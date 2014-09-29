adidas & John Wall Unveil The J Wall 1 Signature Shoes & Collection

Today,unveils thesignature basketball shoe and apparel collection for all-star Wizards point guard. It’s the first in a line of signature products for the former Kentucky standout featuring his own logo and individualized kick. The apparel collection is available starting Oct. 1 with the J Wall 1 sneaker releasing October 31.

“Coming off my best season in the NBA and now launching the J Wall 1 that has my own logo is an incredible feeling,” said Wall in the release. “I feel really blessed to have my own signature line and I think my fans and basketball players are going to love playing in this shoe. It’s also a shoe with great colors and materials that you can dress up off the court which is really important to me.”

Each piece of the collection will come branded with Wall’s new logo incorporating his intials, “JW.” The logo is designed with the “J” crossing over the “W” as a nod to his explosive forays to the rim, which are often preceded by a stunningly fast cross-over dribble. The logo is featured on the tongue of the J Wall 1, as well as the pattern on the tongue and toe cap. The initialed logo also pays homage to Wall’s late father John Wall Sr., who passed when Wall was nine.

The outsole of the sneaker features a map of the United States with “Wall” written across the left and right shoe highlighting Washington DC with lines connecting to every NBA city on the map. Details on the map include the Washington Monument, Statue of Liberty, St. Louis Gateway Arch, Golden Gate Bridge and Seattle Space Needle, since Wall’s popularity isn’t limited to America’s Capital.

“John’s exciting game combined with his confident, fresh style off the court resonates with fans across the world and is what made us want to collaborate with him on a signature line.” said Chris Grancio, GM, adidas Basketball. “John’s had great success on the court but it takes more than just All-Star appearances to get your name on a shoe.”

The J Wall 1 midsole features full length adiprene+ cushioning for enhanced responsiveness, comfort and superior heel to toe transition. This is important when you talk about how much Wall’s explosiveness sets up the other avenues of his game.

A full length lateral FITFRAME allows for a more controlled surface for Wall and other J Wall 1 wearers to plant against during explosive cuts. An air mesh textile upper offers supreme comfort and breathability and is finished with rip-stop overlays for enhanced durability.

“We designed and engineered every aspect of this shoe to compliment John’s quick style of play on the court,” said Robbie Fuller, Global Design Director, adidas Basketball. “Our close collaboration with John allowed us to deliver a shoe that will help him improve performance while telling his unique, personal story through the John Wall logo and details throughout the shoe.”

Alongside the J Wall 1 signature shoe, the J Wall signature apparel collection includes T-shirts, shorts and hoodies, all featuring the new John Wall logo.

The J Wall 1 launches at adidas.com and Foot Locker on October 31 for $115 in two different colorways.

Additional colorways will launch throughout the NBA season.

The J Wall signature apparel collection is available October 1 and ranges from $25 to $60.

Click to see more pics of the grey/black “Away” colorway and the J Wall 1 collection pack.