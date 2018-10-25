Adidas Is Giving Away A Special McDonalds All-American Game Colorway Of The Harden Vol. 3

10.24.18 28 mins ago

adidas

The Harden Vo. 3 is getting a special colorway to celebrate the McDonalds All-American Game returning to Atlanta. The adidas signature shoe of the Houston Rocket and reigning NBA MVP dropped earlier in the month, and Atlanta-based designer Travis Love has put together a colorway that honors the city of Atlanta.

Winning the shoe involves social media — namely following @McDAAG on Instagram, adding comments with the hashtag #WhereTheFutureStarts and tagging friends on Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young’s Instagram posts talking about the promotion.

The first official colorways of the Vol. 3 were space-inspired, but we’ve seen a few other colorways leak out thanks to Harden showing up at the Drew League during the offseason.

