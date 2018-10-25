The Harden Vo. 3 is getting a special colorway to celebrate the McDonalds All-American Game returning to Atlanta. The adidas signature shoe of the Houston Rocket and reigning NBA MVP dropped earlier in the month, and Atlanta-based designer Travis Love has put together a colorway that honors the city of Atlanta.
Winning the shoe involves social media — namely following @McDAAG on Instagram, adding comments with the hashtag #WhereTheFutureStarts and tagging friends on Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young’s Instagram posts talking about the promotion.
View this post on Instagram
@McDAAG 2019 is back in ATL 💯 #ad They partnered with @travisloveart to make these 🔥 shoes. Want ‘em? Comment below with #WhereTheFutureStarts and tag a friend. Make sure you’re following @mcdaag. More tags = more entries, one per line. No purch nec. Official rules here: McD.to/TraeYoung
The first official colorways of the Vol. 3 were space-inspired, but we’ve seen a few other colorways leak out thanks to Harden showing up at the Drew League during the offseason.
