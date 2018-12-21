Adidas N3XT L3V3L Laceless Basketball Shoes Are Back In Stock

adidas

Adidas put in some work with its Brooklyn Farm this fall, developing three “born in Brooklyn” shoes, including one called N3XT L3V3L. The laceless basketball shoe was dropped as part of an event at adidas’ space in Brooklyn shortly after Thanksgiving, with the 11222 zip code on the shoes.

The N3XT L3V3L was dropped on the first of December and quickly sold out, which is why adidas restocking just in time for a holiday gift for yourself is pretty great news. The company’s first ever laceless basketball shoe is back online, and there’s a lot to like about the new tech adidas is working here.