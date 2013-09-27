adidas Officially Unveils D Rose 4 “Brenda” Colorway

09.27.13 5 years ago

Just a few days after the official launch of the D Rose 4, adidas is giving us our first look at the infamous “Brenda” colorway. As has become custom for Derrick Rose‘s signature sneaker line, this shoe pays tribute to his mother with her favorite color: red.

“My mom means the world to me,” Rose said in a release. “She is my motivation to work as hard as I do which is why I love wearing this color of my shoe for her.”

First introduced in the D Rose 3, this sneaker features his logo (three petals that revolve around the letter “D” and number “1”) on the tongue and collar, and a two-toned upper colorway meant to showcase Rose’s distinct on-court, off-court personalities. The red front half is synthetic leather with a glossy pattern while the black back half sports a GEOFIT collar and SPRINTFRAME.

The adidas D Rose 4 “Brenda” will be dropping on October 10 for $140. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge, including more exclusive interviews with the folks who were behind the making of this shoe.

#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
adidas D Rose 4 "Brenda"

