adidas Originals 2010 NBA All-Star Game Superstar

With the NBA All-Star Game right around the corner, all the sneaker companies are going to be dropping All-Star exclusives and colorways that match up with the red and blue of the Eastern and Western Conference. These Superstars are among the lifestyle releases from adidas Originals.

While it’s unknown whether or not these will drop in a pack or separately, both pairs looks sick. There is no word yet on a release date, but as always, we’ll let you know once we hear something.

Source: Hypebeast

