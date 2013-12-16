Adidas Originals: “Christmas In Hollis” Run-D.M.C x Keith Haring

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
12.16.13 5 years ago

In 1987, seminal hip hop group Runâ€”D.M.C. released “Christmas in Hollis” as the first single for A Very Special Christmas compilation albums with cover artwork by Keith Haring. The album went platinum four times in the ensuing decade, and now adidas Originals will be releasing “Christmas in Hollis” Superstar 80’s for the holidays.

The artwork by Haring featured on the cover of the quadruple platinum album also dons the tongue label. The convergence links the classic Run-D.M.C. style with Haring’s street art, which predominated the 1980s in New York City.

There’s also a Run-D.M.C. logo laser etched in the midsole and a Run-D.M.C. branded insole, so if you’re an old school hip hop fan, or a fan of New York City nostalgia, they are a must-have this holiday season. Adidas and Run-D.M.C. have long been synonymous, so if you don’t have their “Christmas in Hollis” Keith Haring combo, then you’re missing out.

The “Christmas in Hollis” RUN-D.M.C. x Keith Haring Superstar 80’s retail for $140, and they hit stores on December 21st, 2013. They will also be available at adidas.com/originals, adidas Originals retail stores and Packers Shoes.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasAdidas "Christmas In Hollis"adidas OriginalsAdidas Originals Christmas In Hollisadidas Superstar 80'sChristmas in HollisKeith HaringRun D.M.C.Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP