Adidas Originals: “Christmas In Hollis” Run-D.M.C x Keith Haring

In 1987, seminal hip hop group Runâ€”D.M.C. released “Christmas in Hollis” as the first single for A Very Special Christmas compilation albums with cover artwork by Keith Haring. The album went platinum four times in the ensuing decade, and now adidas Originals will be releasing “Christmas in Hollis” Superstar 80’s for the holidays.

The artwork by Haring featured on the cover of the quadruple platinum album also dons the tongue label. The convergence links the classic Run-D.M.C. style with Haring’s street art, which predominated the 1980s in New York City.

There’s also a Run-D.M.C. logo laser etched in the midsole and a Run-D.M.C. branded insole, so if you’re an old school hip hop fan, or a fan of New York City nostalgia, they are a must-have this holiday season. Adidas and Run-D.M.C. have long been synonymous, so if you don’t have their “Christmas in Hollis” Keith Haring combo, then you’re missing out.

The “Christmas in Hollis” RUN-D.M.C. x Keith Haring Superstar 80’s retail for $140, and they hit stores on December 21st, 2013. They will also be available at adidas.com/originals, adidas Originals retail stores and Packers Shoes.

