This pair of adidas Originals Decade High never made it into the original adidas x Star Wars line up, but now you can get ahold of these fantastic sneakers at places like Size. While most might first see this as a New York Knicks colorway, the real inspiration seems to be behind Luke Skywalker. The colors are from the jumpsuit the Star Wars hero wore during the assault on the Death Star.

Originally released in 1985, these sneakers feature a premium orange coloured leather with a soft blue leather around the padded ankle and a textured white cupsole. There is also breathable nylon mesh on the toe box with a thinly padded tongue.

