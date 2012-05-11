adidas Originals Decade High

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
05.11.12 6 years ago

This pair of adidas Originals Decade High never made it into the original adidas x Star Wars line up, but now you can get ahold of these fantastic sneakers at places like Size. While most might first see this as a New York Knicks colorway, the real inspiration seems to be behind Luke Skywalker. The colors are from the jumpsuit the Star Wars hero wore during the assault on the Death Star.

Originally released in 1985, these sneakers feature a premium orange coloured leather with a soft blue leather around the padded ankle and a textured white cupsole. There is also breathable nylon mesh on the toe box with a thinly padded tongue.

via Modern Notoriety

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Originalsadidas Originals Decade HighStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP