adidas Originals Phantom II “NBA Pack”

01.13.10

Since they have the NBA license, adidas has free range to do whatever they want when it comes to NBA-branded footwear. They have chosen to excersize this privilege by releasing the all new adidas Originals Phantom II “NBA Pack”. You gotta check ’em out.

The pack features solid colored tonal shoes representing 6 different teams: the Knicks, Celtics, Heat, Sixers, Lakers and Bulls. Each shoe has the name of its respective team across the heel and on the inside sole. The retro inspired shoes also have the team’s logo on the front of the tongue and the NBA logo on the other side.

They may be a little loud for some but if you’re looking for a nice solid colored pair of shoes or a perfect set to match your jersey, these might be it. Each shoe is expected to release in their native hometown and also at select adidas accounts.

Would you rock them?

Source: Hypebeast

