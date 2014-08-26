adidas Originals Introduces Big Sean Metro Attitude

adidas Originals has partnered with Big Sean to offer his own individual take on the Metro Attitude line. Keeping the snakeskin leather of the original iteration, Big Sead adds a tropical print together with black leather, in an homage to his family’s recording studio in the black sand beaches of Hawaii.

Snakeskin leather with the floral print showcase the upper, with black leather detailing and and foot bed gold foil print that features a lyric from “First Chain,” on his most recent album, My Dreams Stopped Being Dreams When I Turned ‘Em Into Goals.

Special packaging delivers the adidas originals with a similar floral print as the upper in a shoe bag and fern-printed box.

The adidas originals x Big Sean Metro Attitude drops September 13 and will be available at Kith NYC, adidas Originals retail stores, and adidas.com/originals, for $165.

