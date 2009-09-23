adidas & PUMA settle decades-long feud in a soccer game

If you haven’t read Sneaker Wars by Barbara Smit (2008), you might not know the history of — or even be aware of — the feud between PUMA and adidas.
Well beyond simply landing pro athletes or putting out the hottest product, this goes way back to Germany, where brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler began GebrÃ¼der Dassler Schuhfabrik (“Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory”) out of their mother’s house in 1924 and blew up on the scene when Jesse Owens wore their track spikes at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. By the end of World War II, however, the brothers had bitterly fallen out for personal and political reasons and split the company into the two brands you know now. Even well after their deaths, PUMA and adidas have fought over everything from endorsement deals to advertising space to mere survival in the industry.
So a couple days ago, when employees from each company got together and played a soccer game on Global Peace Day, it was actually a big deal. The match took place in Herzogenaurach, Germany, where both companies are based (and a vacation spot on the bucket list of the most avid sneakerheads).
“The symbolic handshake of adidas and PUMA helped to raise awareness for Global Peace Day and the necessity for non-violence and ceasefire,” said PUMA CEO Jochen Zeitz. Zeitz played goalie for Team Puma, adidas CEO Herbert Hainer played midfield for his squad.
Of course, this couldn’t go down with some kind of product element. To commemorate the game, adidas and PUMA collaborated on a soccer uniform (“football kit”) that combines adidas’ famous three stripes with PUMA’s iconic big cat. Only 80 kits were produced, and they’ll be auctioned off for charity.
Interesting history. Never knew that.
Huh, I have never heard this story about the Dassler brothers before. I learn something every day..from Dime.
Very cool read AB. I wasn’t aware of the history.
Maybe people will start pronouncing it “ADD-e-DASS” rather than “a-DEE-dass” since they’ve now realized it’s the guy’s NAME…..
Yeah I remember reading a story about this a while back and thinking, “wait…adidas isn’t an acronym for ‘all day I dream about sports’?”
Both my parents grew up in/around Herzogenaurach. I remember hearing the story about the breakup from them. It seems everyone in town at one time or another worked for one of the two comapnies or the auto parts supplier in town.
The factory tour and the outlet stores (including a Nike one) are worth checking out if you are a true sneakerhead and you have nothing else to do in a foreign country.
Via Wikipedia. the brothers argued over politics during WWII. Good to see that a rift that started because of Naziism ended because of Global Peace Day.
Never understood why Americans say “a-DEE-dass” in Australia we say “ADD-e-DASS”.
Although RUN-DMC’s “My Adidas” would just not sound right ;)
Who won the game, that’s the important part