adidas Real Deal x Damian Lillard Rookie of the Year Edition

The celebration of the incredible rookie season put together by the Blazers’ Damian Lillard rolls on. Check out these Real Deal x Damian Lillard Rookie of the Year limited addition kicks from adidas Basketball.

The Real Deal originally appeared in the late ’90s and has been brought back to commemorate Lillard’s season.

Some details:

– The shoe’s sockliners feature Damian’s Twitter handle, an Oakland satellite print and “9800s” to represent his neighborhood blocks.

– The colors of the shoe pay homage to his career – red for high school, purple for college and black for the Portland Trail Blazers.

– The animal print on the upper and sockliner represent the Wildcat mascot he had in both high school and college.

– The shoe features “Townbiz” on the upper as another nod to Oakland and clasped hands to represent the “Fly Guyz,” Damian’s name for his close circle of friends.

Only 510 pairs of the shoe will available on May 23 for $120 at Compound (Portland, Ore), Shoe Palace (Oakland, Calif.) and adidas.com (where you can pre-order a pair today).

Check out more pics of the shoe and its details on the next page…