adidas Reveals D Rose 3.5 “Murray Park Winter” Edition

Just a few hours ago , we revealed a new colorway for the adidas D Rose 3.5 , dubbed “Chi-Town.” Now, here’s the latest in the line, and honestly, it’s probably my favorite one yet. They’re calling this one the “Murray Park Winter” Edition because it pays homage to the days whenshoveled snow from the Murray Park court in his Englewood neighborhood of Chicago so that he could shoot baskets.

Doesn’t this one remind you of the old Charlotte Hornets colorway? Teal and purple? That was my favorite jersey/team colors growing up, and I will probably get these just for that reason (even though the two have nothing to do with each other, I’m a sucker for this colorway).

“This colorway of my shoe is about basketball in Chicago, when you play no matter what,” says Rose. “I lived, ate and slept the game growing up and nothing stopped me from taking the court.”

The cold Chicago winters are presented by the purple and blue zest synthetic leather upper. “Englewood” is patched to the inside tongue, and a pearlized finish makes the SPRINTFRAME stand out on the court.

The D Rose 3.5 “Murray Park” dropped today for $160, and is available at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 for even more detailed photos of the newest D Rose 3.5 colorway…