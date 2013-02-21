adidas Reveals D Rose 3.5 “Murray Park Winter” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
02.21.13 5 years ago
Just a few hours ago, we revealed a new colorway for the adidas D Rose 3.5, dubbed “Chi-Town.” Now, here’s the latest in the line, and honestly, it’s probably my favorite one yet. They’re calling this one the “Murray Park Winter” Edition because it pays homage to the days when Derrick Rose shoveled snow from the Murray Park court in his Englewood neighborhood of Chicago so that he could shoot baskets.

Doesn’t this one remind you of the old Charlotte Hornets colorway? Teal and purple? That was my favorite jersey/team colors growing up, and I will probably get these just for that reason (even though the two have nothing to do with each other, I’m a sucker for this colorway).

“This colorway of my shoe is about basketball in Chicago, when you play no matter what,” says Rose. “I lived, ate and slept the game growing up and nothing stopped me from taking the court.”

The cold Chicago winters are presented by the purple and blue zest synthetic leather upper. “Englewood” is patched to the inside tongue, and a pearlized finish makes the SPRINTFRAME stand out on the court.

The D Rose 3.5 “Murray Park” dropped today for $160, and is available at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 for even more detailed photos of the newest D Rose 3.5 colorway…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas D Rose 3.5adidas D Rose 3.5 "Murray Park Winter"adidas HoopsD Rose 3.5DERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP