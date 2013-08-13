adidas Reveals Dwight Howard’s New Sneaker: The D Howard 4

The shoe features Crazyquick tech on the outsole and a comfortable and supportive upper, which sports a spiral wave design meant to mimic Dwight’s ability to control the paint. Everyone knows Howard is a big personality, and this colorway — Yellow-Gold-Blue — fits that. There is also chrome on the tongue and three-stripes branding to stand out even more on the court.
Get a first look at the Yellow-Gold-Blue colorway as Howard will be wearing them during an Asia Tour from August 16-26 in Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong and Hangzhou, Chengdu and Beijing, China. Come Nov. 1, the D Howard 4 will be available at adidas.com in three colorways with two more dropping the following month. So for now, stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.
I feel sorry for people who feel compelled to strap this to their feet…