adidas Reveals Dwight Howard’s New Sneaker: The D Howard 4

08.13.13 5 years ago
Dwight Howard has a lot to look forward to, as well as a lot to prove next season in Houston. Whether he puts the Rockets on his shoulders and goes deep in the playoffs remains to be seen, but either way, Superman 2.0 will be rocking a dope signature sneaker: the new adidas D Howard 4.

The shoe features Crazyquick tech on the outsole and a comfortable and supportive upper, which sports a spiral wave design meant to mimic Dwight’s ability to control the paint. Everyone knows Howard is a big personality, and this colorway — Yellow-Gold-Blue — fits that. There is also chrome on the tongue and three-stripes branding to stand out even more on the court.

Get a first look at the Yellow-Gold-Blue colorway as Howard will be wearing them during an Asia Tour from August 16-26 in Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong and Hangzhou, Chengdu and Beijing, China. Come Nov. 1, the D Howard 4 will be available at adidas.com in three colorways with two more dropping the following month. So for now, stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.

Hit page 2 to check out some original sketches for the sneaker…

