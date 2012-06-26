adidas Rose 773 ‘Team USA’

06.26.12 6 years ago

Team USA will have to move on without Derrick Rose this summer. As you know, the dude is out for a little while after his freak knee injury during the first round of the playoffs. If he had been there, these are the sneakers he would’ve worn: the USA makeup of the adidas Rose 773. With many similar features as the Rose 2.5, this sneaker has the three stripes on the heel, SPRINTFRAME technology and Rose’s signature on the midsole. Besides the red, white and blue, there are also metallic gold accents.

Even though Rose won’t be needing these anytime soon, they’ll still scheduled to drop soon.

via Complex, Kix and the City

