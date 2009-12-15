adidas Shooting Star Low & Mid

If you’re like me, you’re still looking to get presents for your fam before the holidays. Thankfully, TAF (previously known as The Athlete’s Foot) has launched a brand-exclusive adidas shoe in two exclusive colorways for the holidays. The special make-up adidas Shooting Star Low & Mid – a remix that combines both classic and athletic styles – is like most exclusive kicks, available for purchase at select retailers throughout the country while supplies last. But if you’re looking to ball on a budget, you can also enter for a chance to win a free pair.

As part of “The 12 Days of TAF” taking place December 11-22, you can hop on and register online at www.theathletesfoot.com. During the sweepstakes, TAF will be giving away five pairs of the new adidas shoe each day.

The newly rebranded TAF continues to focus on addressing the needs of today’s lifestyle-oriented consumers, so if you haven’t been through the store lately, stop through. The addition of the new adidas Shooting Star Low & Mid is an exciting fusion of the two legendary brands in the performance footwear industry.

The adidas Shooting Star Low ($65) & adidas Shooting Star Mid ($70) is available now.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Shooting Star Lowadidas Shooting Star MidStyle - Kicks and GearTAFThe Athleteâ€™s Foot

