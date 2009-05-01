adidas Top Ten 2000 Cracked Cement

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.01.09 9 years ago 15 Comments

Take a look at the adidas Top Ten 2000 Cracked Cement.

KixAndTheCity.com has pics of this version of the Top Ten 2000. Now you might remember these were Kobe Bryant’s first signature shoe. I used to rock them in high school (shouts out to Archbishop Stepinac!).

These cracked cement joints are available now at select adidas accounts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP