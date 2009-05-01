Take a look at the adidas Top Ten 2000 Cracked Cement.
KixAndTheCity.com has pics of this version of the Top Ten 2000. Now you might remember these were Kobe Bryant’s first signature shoe. I used to rock them in high school (shouts out to Archbishop Stepinac!).
These cracked cement joints are available now at select adidas accounts.
what’s next, adidas flywire?
there ain’t nothing top ten about those
the original kicks was called “krazy 8” worn by Kobe back in the 97-98. its FUNKY as hell!
arent these the old kobes from 97?
my bad, i’ll read the text before i post next time…
I wouldn’t be worried about stepping on dog shit with these shoes.
The original blue and white ones were so hot ass it wasn’t even fair. I was ready to put my peen in these shoes and then I looked at the pics closer and went limp. Like the smoking hot chick who you always wanted to hit, and you find out down the road that you can hit it, but she’s hit the skids.
YUCK . . . how many times are they going to repurpose the 1998 Kobe Bryant Shoes?
I wonder if kobe still gets a cut from the sales of his adidas shoes…from what I can tell his shoes are some of the only retro adidas basketball shoes you can buy (other than Deke’s). Chuck taylor’s don’t count
junk is ugly
@7
I’d still hit it
Those are NOT Kobe’s original shoes, as someone else said, those were the crazy 8’s. these are definately inspired by the first kobe’s, but them they are not.
Nike is king and everyone else takes a backseat. Even if Adidas came out with a hot shoe kids and cats have been so overpowered by the machine that is Nike that they wouldn’t rock anything for fear of catching jokes from other kids. Even old heads, who look silly as hell rocking new sneaks, will only try to rock Nike. It is frustrating and sad and more importantly Nike has effectively killed off the sneaker industry and although dudes like CGF and J-Rip try to pump up new kicks, the same comments come out from the people, “I wouldn’t rock these.” Sad. For an environment to thrive there has to be competition. DIME wouldn’t have to work hard if SLAM fasded away. Nike no longer has to work hard because they have snatched the minds of young and old, hence the ridiculous trend of retros and fusions. Even when Nike tries to release new technology, their old stuff still outsells the new and they have to throw the new tech stuff into an old look to sell it. I’m rambling. These Adidas are kind of fly. The concrete though, in hip-hop terms, is biting. You just can’t do concrete on a sneak without looking like Jordan 4 knock offs.
Shoes arent that tight but those are the most comfortable b-ball shoe I have ever worn!
they’d be nice if it weren’t for the stupid ass two tone color. Stick with the yellow.