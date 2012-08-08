adidas Top Ten 2000 “Infrared”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
08.08.12 6 years ago

Over the course of the summer, adidas has been paying tribute to an iconic ’70s basketball shoe with their Top Ten 2000 editions. Here’s a look at the newest one – the adidas Top Ten 2000 “Infrared” – and while the color is reportedly more of a loud orange than the famous infrared color so synonymous with sneakers, they still look pretty dope. Apparently these are a fall release that should be showing up at retailers pretty soon.

via SneakerNews and Regularolty

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Hoopsadidas Top Ten 2000adidas Top Ten 2000 "Infrared"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP