Over the course of the summer, adidas has been paying tribute to an iconic ’70s basketball shoe with their Top Ten 2000 editions. Here’s a look at the newest one – the adidas Top Ten 2000 “Infrared” – and while the color is reportedly more of a loud orange than the famous infrared color so synonymous with sneakers, they still look pretty dope. Apparently these are a fall release that should be showing up at retailers pretty soon.

