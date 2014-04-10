adidas Top Ten Cities Pack For Detroit, Miami, LA & NYC

04.10.14

To celebrate the re-launch of the adidas Top Ten, adidas Originals is releasing a Top Ten Cities Pack repping Detroit, New York, Miami and Los Angeles. As part of that launch, adidas ran a contest to come up with the finest street photographer to shoot a lookbook. Philadelphian Sean Murry won the contest and was flown to LA to shoot the Top Ten Cities Pack alongside mentor Brock Fetch. Check out behind-the-scenes footage of Sean and Brock snapping pics for the Cities Pack.

The Top Ten came out in 1979 for the greatest 10 professional baskeball players of all time. Eventually, the leather high-top and padded collar became a hit as a part of street style, bridging the gap between court and casual wear.

The adidas Top Ten Cities Pack is in stores now and available at adidas.com/topten, for $90. Available in red (Detroit), black (NY), white (LA) and emerald (Miami).

What do you think?

