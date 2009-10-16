adidas TS Commander LT

#Adidas #Dwight Howard
10.16.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

With the NBA season just a few weeks away, one of my favorite things is checking out what guys are going to be wearing on their feet for the new year. For Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard and Tim Duncan, it’s going to be the adidas TS Commander LT.

On November 1, adidas will introduce the TS Commander LT which offers innovative dual midsole construction and superior cushioning on top with added support on the bottom. A perforated mid-foot ensures the foot stays cool during competition, while the “fat stripes” design provides enhanced mid-foot support and stability.

Worn by some of the NBA’s most dominant big men, the shoe is 6 oz. lighter than previous TS Commanders, giving the big men cushioning in the paint minus the weight.

The TS Commander LT has a suggested retail price of $90 and will be available on www.shopadidas.com. For more information on the TS Commander LT collection, go to www.adidasbasketball.com.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Dwight Howard
TAGSadidasadidas TS Commander LTDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDKEVIN GARNETTStyle - Kicks and GearTIM DUNCAN

