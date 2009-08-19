adidas TS Commander LT x Kevin Garnett x Chelsea Football Club Pack

There’s a lot of crazy collaborations out there when it comes to kicks, but this is one I’m definitely feeling. Following the US Tour of the English Premier League’s Chelsea Football Club to the US this summer, long-time CFC fan Kevin Garnett was the inspiration behind the adidas TS Commander LT x KG x CFC pack.
The pack, which will be sold exclusively at Bodega for $275 starting August 29th, will consist of the adidas TS Commander LT x KG x CFC, along with a CFC x Bodega team scarf and CFC replica jersey featuring Garnett’s name and number on the back.
As if I didn’t hate Garnett enough, he’s a Chelsea fan…
Pointless as well, who is going to spend $275 on a ‘soccer’ shirt with a basketball players name on it and a pair of ugly basketball kicks with a ‘soccer’ teams logo all over them?
@barons beard…trust me someone will pay 275 and more. Fanatics never cease to amaze.
I like the jersey, that is pretty nice.
Thats even an old soccer shirt, not the new 09/10 kit
woo, it is nice shoes. i like it very much.
Glory to the Mighty Gunners of Arsenal
The jersey is good! But I don’t like CFC
As Del said, that’s not even the new Chelsea top, it’s last season’s. Admitedly it’s a lot better than this year’s, but still…
If you bought the shirt seperately with personalised printing it would be 80 dollars. A scarf would be about 15…
Long time fan? how long is that?
Chelsa sucks
@S-SiN – probably since Chelsea got bank-rolled by a Russian billionaire, and brought their way to success about 5 years ago
Or since Adidas became Chelsea’s kit suppliers, about 2 years ago
i’ll take the scarf, forget everything else
Chelsea sucks ass.
The only great blue n’ white football club in Europe is FC Porto.
Real blues are everton!
Who would want a Chelsea jersey? Lets go Gunners- Lets Go!!!