adidas TS Commander LT x Kevin Garnett x Chelsea Football Club Pack

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.19.09 9 years ago 14 Comments

There’s a lot of crazy collaborations out there when it comes to kicks, but this is one I’m definitely feeling. Following the US Tour of the English Premier League’s Chelsea Football Club to the US this summer, long-time CFC fan Kevin Garnett was the inspiration behind the adidas TS Commander LT x KG x CFC pack.

The pack, which will be sold exclusively at Bodega for $275 starting August 29th, will consist of the adidas TS Commander LT x KG x CFC, along with a CFC x Bodega team scarf and CFC replica jersey featuring Garnett’s name and number on the back.

