With the NBA season just a few weeks away, one of my favorite things is checking out what guys are going to be wearing on their feet for the new year. For Chauncey Billups, Derrick Rose and Gilbert Arenas it’s going to be the adidas TS Cut Creator.

Built for speed, allowing players to come out of cuts quicker, the shoe enhances a point guard’s natural movements. And with both a mid and low cut version, you can rock it however you’d like.

The TS Cut Creator has a suggested retail price of $110 and will be available on www.shopadidas.com. For more information on the TS Cut Creator collection, go to www.adidasbasketball.com.