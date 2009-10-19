With the NBA season just a few weeks away, one of my favorite things is checking out what guys are going to be wearing on their feet for the new year. For Chauncey Billups, Derrick Rose and Gilbert Arenas it’s going to be the adidas TS Cut Creator.
Built for speed, allowing players to come out of cuts quicker, the shoe enhances a point guard’s natural movements. And with both a mid and low cut version, you can rock it however you’d like.
The TS Cut Creator has a suggested retail price of $110 and will be available on www.shopadidas.com. For more information on the TS Cut Creator collection, go to www.adidasbasketball.com.
No thank you.
Those are clean looking kicks, something different is always appreciated….keeps the game in check.
Would I buy a pair straight retail?? no!
You think these are hot you need to check out the TS Supernatural Creator.
these are pretty wack, the marketing scheme is good but the shoe is pretty plain. its a decent team shoe at best. they need help over there. i’m sure some of the other smaller brands could sell more shoes with the likes of derrick rose and josh smith
Don’t mind the low cut model but doubt these will get my money when there are Kobe IVs and soon enough Vs and LeBron VIIs getting around
since Kobe left adidas…I buy more adidas apparrel..
ugh, Adidas needs to hire Nike to design their shoes.
those kicks are ugly.
only other shoe im waiting on is what d-wade is gonna rock from jordan brand.
MJ needs to give wade his own shoe coz he got 1 ring more than cp3 and melo combined.
damn aron that is one of your fav things?
Cut Creator…Rock the beat with your Hands
shut the hell up all of u, this is made for real ballers bec. of the technlgy in it, climacool,formotion, its a perfect shoe for elite athlete, if u dont ball and u just ctiticize this shoe, go buy skechers pussies and play badminton with the gay parade guys in ur town.