adidas TS Heat Check – Derrick Favors Player Exclusive

08.17.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

In addition to John Wall showing off his kicks, there were a bunch of other guys with noteworthy footwear. First up, New Jersey Nets big man Derrick Favors. The first guy from the rookie class to sign a deal with adidas, Favors was sporting a player exclusive model of the new adidas TS Heat Check. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

What do you think?

