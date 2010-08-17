adidas TS Heat Check – Derrick Favors Player Exclusive

In addition to John Wall showing off his kicks, there were a bunch of other guys with noteworthy footwear. First up, New Jersey Nets big man Derrick Favors. The first guy from the rookie class to sign a deal with adidas, Favors was sporting a player exclusive model of the new adidas TS Heat Check. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
What do you think?
it looks like his ankles are in a couple of shoe shaped can cozies.
shoe shaped can cozies. Good description. Might be a good idea though?
They look comfy. Ugly as hell, but comfy.
kinda dope
it is goona make a sic highlight when the fool wearing these gets his “ankle broken”!! in these cement shoes…remind me of the ol’ David Rivers KSwiss..heat check that!
Derrick’s nickname should be “Sexual” Favors…
can addidas ever release a nice hoop shoe? at least something that just looks ok? I get it, it’s retro based.. but the ankle is wack.
I wonder what that Soap Cap on the tongue shoe is for
tongue of the shoe*
Not for nothing those kicks is CRAYYYY ZEeeeeee. You see that support? You see that design? OH SNAP!! if those was “nikes” youd all be OPEN! I am biased cause im a Adidas head but come on YEeeeeeO them ish’ts is FUEGO WAVES!
The TS Commander Lites that I’m wearing to play these days are SUPER comfy, not sure that I’d wear anything Nets colored but I’d trust adidas to make a good shoe.