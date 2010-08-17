adidas TS Heat Check – Wesley Johnson Player Exclusive

In addition to John Wall and Derrick Favors showing off their kicks, there were a bunch of other guys with noteworthy footwear. Next up, Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Wesley Johnson. After wearing Nikes/Jordans last year at Syracuse, it kind of surprised me to see Wes sporting these, but his player exclusive model of the new adidas TS Heat Check look hot. Check ’em out in greater detail after the jump.

