adidas TS Supernatural – NBA All-Star Edition

In celebration of the NBA All-Star Game, adidas has introduced their lightest basketball shoe created to date in All-Star specific colors: the TS Supernatural Commander & Creator. Featuring a brand new technology that works to adapt to the natural motion of your feet when playing, Pure Motion ensures optimal traction and stability. And with these two versions and colorways, you get to look good too.

TS Supernatural Commander

The TS Supernatural Commander is designed for post players and offers maximum stability and adiprene + propulsion foam to help players increase their vertical leap. Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will wear the special All-Star edition in Dallas.

TS Supernatural Creator

The TS Supernatural Creator features lower heights and a higher torsion sytem to increase stability and court feel for guards and small forwards. Derrick Rose will wear the special All-Star edition in his first-ever All-Star Game apearance, and when he defends his 2009 Skills Challenge crown in Dallas.

The adidas TS Supernatural Creator is available in West All-Star red/white/gold, and the adidas TS Supernatural Commander is available in East All-Star blue/white/silver for a suggested retail price of $125. The shoes will be available in limited numbers at Foot Locker, Foot Action, Eastbay, Champs, adidasbasketball.com and at NBA Jam Session in Dallas.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.