adidas TS Supernatural – NBA All-Star Edition

In celebration of the NBA All-Star Game, adidas has introduced their lightest basketball shoe created to date in All-Star specific colors: the TS Supernatural Commander & Creator. Featuring a brand new technology that works to adapt to the natural motion of your feet when playing, Pure Motion ensures optimal traction and stability. And with these two versions and colorways, you get to look good too.
TS Supernatural Commander
The TS Supernatural Commander is designed for post players and offers maximum stability and adiprene + propulsion foam to help players increase their vertical leap. Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will wear the special All-Star edition in Dallas.
TS Supernatural Creator
The TS Supernatural Creator features lower heights and a higher torsion sytem to increase stability and court feel for guards and small forwards. Derrick Rose will wear the special All-Star edition in his first-ever All-Star Game apearance, and when he defends his 2009 Skills Challenge crown in Dallas.
The adidas TS Supernatural Creator is available in West All-Star red/white/gold, and the adidas TS Supernatural Commander is available in East All-Star blue/white/silver for a suggested retail price of $125. The shoes will be available in limited numbers at Foot Locker, Foot Action, Eastbay, Champs, adidasbasketball.com and at NBA Jam Session in Dallas.
All adidas kicks look the same. It used to be they all look ridiculously unique ie T-Macs and Kobes. But now I feel like they have looked the same for the last 5 years
THEY LOOK TERRRRIBLE!
Gotta agree with both Journeyman and Peli. They all look the same, terrible. However, the first Kobe’s, the blue and white, had this same type of sole that was awesome. I would totally try a pair of these out. Totally…
I like the ones Derrick Rose rocks in games now. I think it’s the TS supernat creater, Those are hot.
The Commanders look kinda bulky from this angle. But I like the addidas shoes they have out this year. Last years was terrible.
side note: this pole on the side—–>
The toughest to guard is clearly Carmel Anthony. But this is more a question to ask NBA players. How the hell do fans know how hard it is to bang with Lebron or run with Wade?
UGLY!!!!!!!!!!!
I had the first Kobe’s and twisted my ankle with alarming frequency. I always felt the sole’s had something to do with it.
maybe your ankles are just weak?
shoes don’t twist ankles, people twist ankles haha
most adidas shoes look a little well simple but they’re light and comfy as hell.
I still like the hyperizers more hehe
truely i hate the sole