adidas Unveils 6 Colorways Of The Upcoming D Rose 4.5

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
12.30.13 5 years ago
Today, adidas unveiled a first official look at the upcoming D Rose 4.5, the latest signature shoe for Derrick Rose. The sneaker will drop on January 30 in three colorways for $140, with additional colorways releasing later this spring.

Considering Rose’s incredible speed and athleticism, the shoe’s hybrid skin upper design is meant to mimic some of the world’s fastest animals and predators throughout the SPRINTWEB and SPRINTSKIN. Also included in the design of the 4.5 is Crazyquick tech on the outsole, SPRINTFRAME, and an innovative asymmetrical engineered molded EVA collar with GEOFIT technology and increased ankle padding. The D Rose logo can be found on the collar and tongue, as well as Rose lace jewels.

Stay tuned with Dime for more updates, and check out a look below at six of the shoe’s planned colorways.

Hit page 2 for a look at three more upcoming colorways…

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas D Rose 4.5adidas HoopsD Rose 4.5DERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and Gear

