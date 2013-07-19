Adidas Unveils Bright Indigo/Infrared Colorway For The Adizero Crazy Light 3

This afternoon, adidas unveiled a new bright indigo-infrared colorway for the adizero Crazy Light 3, the lightest shoe in the game that launched earlier in July.

The new colorway features bright indigo SPRINTWEB with a contrasting infrared SPRINTFRAME and infrared accents on the tongue, collar and lining. The adizero Crazy Light 3 drops August 1 with 10 different colorways retailing for $140 at adidas.com, Foot Locker and Eastbay.

