Adidas Unveils Bright Indigo/Infrared Colorway For The Adizero Crazy Light 3

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
07.18.13 5 years ago

This afternoon, adidas unveiled a new bright indigo-infrared colorway for the adizero Crazy Light 3, the lightest shoe in the game that launched earlier in July.

The new colorway features bright indigo SPRINTWEB with a contrasting infrared SPRINTFRAME and infrared accents on the tongue, collar and lining. The adizero Crazy Light 3 drops August 1 with 10 different colorways retailing for $140 at adidas.com, Foot Locker and Eastbay.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero Crazy Lightadidas Basketballadidas Hoopsadizero Crazy Light 3Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP