adidas Unveils The Crazy Ghost Basketball Sneaker

Today, adidas officially unveiled the Crazy Ghost basketball sneaker, a lightweight shoe that features the innovative Crazyquick outsole traction system. The SPRINTWEB is also here, redesigned into three layers to reduce weight and enhance breathability. An internal fit system provides lockdown during cuts, and the herringbone print on the collar and the anodized synthetic on the toe give a stylized touch.
Jrue Holiday, Harrison Barnes and Kenneth Faried will be rocking the Crazy Ghost this season, and below you can check out PE versions for Holiday (Pelicans) and Faried (Nuggets).
The Crazy Ghost is selling right now for $100 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.com and adidas.com.
Adidas keeps coming out with sub-par shoes with the same damn outsole (e.g Crazyquick, Crazyghost, Adirose .5 series, Adipower). They just take the same shoe and redesign it and release it to the public over and over again. This is why UA, Nike, Jordan, ect. are at a whole other level when it comes to basketball gear, they get a SET product and advertise it consistently and don’t come out with stupid 773 (or whatever it is) or .5 series that release every other month. They put all their time and effort into one shoe, where as Adidas just releases a half-ass shoe whenever their sales seem to dip a bit