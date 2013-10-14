adidas Unveils The Crazy Ghost Basketball Sneaker

Today, adidas officially unveiled the Crazy Ghost basketball sneaker, a lightweight shoe that features the innovative Crazyquick outsole traction system. The SPRINTWEB is also here, redesigned into three layers to reduce weight and enhance breathability. An internal fit system provides lockdown during cuts, and the herringbone print on the collar and the anodized synthetic on the toe give a stylized touch.

Jrue Holiday, Harrison Barnes and Kenneth Faried will be rocking the Crazy Ghost this season, and below you can check out PE versions for Holiday (Pelicans) and Faried (Nuggets).

The Crazy Ghost is selling right now for $100 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.com and adidas.com.

What do you think?

