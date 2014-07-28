adidas Unveils Crazylight Boost (Pics)

LAS VEGAS — As part of theBoost innovation unveiling yesterday , which included the newest addition to theline, the, Blazers all-starstopped by to introduce the boost addition to the Crazylight franchise with thethat will grace the feet of a select few number of NBA players next season — the first to use boost on an NBA hardwood.

Bsides Lillard, Joakim Noah, Jrue Holiday, Mike Conley and Jeff Teague will debut the Crazylight Boost this season.

We added some particulars about the Boost technology when we showed you the adidas D Rose 5 Boost yesterday, but adding the Boost model to the Crazylight franchise — the Crazylight Boost weighs in at just 11.8 ounces — combines the lightweight feel of Crazylight sneaker with the springiness and comfort of the spongelike Boost, improving already one of adidas’ most premier sneakers even more. Here’s more about the newest adidas Crazylight from the press release:

—ShockWeb overlay adds strength and support while increasing depth and premium style. —All-new collar design features a unique cut offering the mobility of a low-top and stability of a mid. —The tongue combines GEOFIT padding and TECHFIT four-way stretch mesh for added comfort and improved fit. —StableFrame midsole offers support and smooth transition throughout the midfoot for comfort. —ShockWeb outsole provides optimal traction, prime for quick cuts and lateral movement. -Torsion System delivers balance to the outsole and provides Boost cushioning a strong platform for reaction and response

Built and engineered specifically for basketball, the Crazylight Boost underwent extensive research and collaboration between adidas design and innovation teams.

For over a year, Houston’s dynamo defender, Patrick Beverley, Orlando (now Denver) sharpshooter, Arron Afflalo and second-year Kings wing Ben McLemore, tested this footwear in a series of high performance drills and tests.

All athletes gave universally positive feedback, consistently preferring Boost over EVA cushioning during testing.

“Boost compliments my style of play unlike any other shoe,” Lillard said in the press release. “The immediate comfort you feel when you put on Boost is amazing, and it lasts until the moment you take it off. When you’re an athletic guard in the league, you’re constantly coming down hard over the top of big guys or when you get fouled. With Boost, it’s a lot less impact and more cushioning on my heels.”

The Crazylight Boost will be available in a variety of team and special colorways, including player editions for Lillard and Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio.

The Crazylight Boost ($140) will be available September 1 at adidas.com.

