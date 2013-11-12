adidas Unveils The D Rose 4 “Chicago Nightfall” Colorway

Dope D Rose 4 colorways just keep coming. Not long after adidas gave us our first look at the “Chicago Southside” colorway, the “Michigan Avenue” and the “Boardwalk” version of Derrick Rose‘s latest signature sneaker, now we get an official look at the upcoming “Chicago Nightfall” colorway.

Obviously, this colorway pays tribute to Derrick’s hometown of Chicago and the night’s bright lights. The night sky is represented by the purple tones while Lake Michigan comes through in the bright yellow accents and collar lining.

The front half of the shoe features a metallic finish while the back showcases a GEOFIT collar and SPRINTFRAME.

The adidas D Rose 4 “Chicago Nightfall” is dropping December 5 for $140 but will be up for presale on November 21, and will be available at adidas Basketball. Check below for more images.

