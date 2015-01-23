adidas Unveils J Wall 1 NYC “All-Star” Edition

John Wall was named a starter for the 2015 NBA All-Star Game yesterday. On cue, adidas introduced the J Wall 1 “All-Star” colorway for the event.

This is Wall’s first starting nod after making his first All-Star team as a reserve last year. The Wizards have the second best record in the Eastern Conference and Wall is averaging 10 assists per game, tops in the Association.

The J Wall 1 “All-Star” was designed in conjunction with the 2015 NBA All-Star uniforms, and the adidas NYC footwear collection is designed with the NYC attitude in mind.

Per the release:

Each shoe will feature a clean, premium aesthetic in an iconic white, black and gold color scheme. The white uppers are highlighted by subtle snakeskin textures, black accents and hits of metallic gold.

The J Wall 1 features a double layered white mesh upper for increased comfort and breathability. White leather snakeskin texture is featured around the laces, top of the tongue and ankle. Black accents include the full-length adiprene+ midsole, metallic toe cap, FITFRAME and three-stripes. The J Wall 1 NYC All-Star is finished with metallic gold J Wall logos on the tongue and lateral side.

The J Wall 1 NYC All-Star edition launches at adidas.com and Foot Locker on February 13 for $115.

