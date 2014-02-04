adidas Unveils NBA All-Star Sneaker Collection

Today, adidas unveiled a look at their NBA All-Star footwear collection for this year, including new colorways of four different sneakers: the Dwight Howard 4, Crazy 8, Crazy 1 and the all-new Crazyquick 2. Releasing on Feb. 12-15, the special edition colorways are all paying homage to New Orleans’ rich culture. Dwight Howard, John Wall, Damian Lillard, Joakim Noah and others will debut them on court during the action of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Worn by Wall, Noah and Lillard, the “Vivid Berry” and “Solar Slime” NBA All-Star edition of the Crazyquick 2 features a QUICKWEB upper and Crazyquick outsole tech, along with Mardi Gras-styled splatter paint print. The Crazy 8 also pays tribute to the celebratory spirit of Mardi Gras with splatter paint and vibrant blue and orange colors. It will be worn during the Rising Stars Challenge and NBA All-Star Saturday Night participants along with the Crazy 1, originally launched 14 years ago with an automobile-inspired aerodynamic upper.

Finally, there’s Dwight Howard’s latest signature sneaker dressed in a “Blast Purple” colorway for the weekend’s main event. The Dwight Howard 4, as always, sports a SPRINTWEB and TECHFIT upper, along with Crazyquick tech.

Stay tuned for more details and check out more images below.

Which one do you like best?

