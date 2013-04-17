adidas unveils New Crazyquick Teal-Purple Colorway

04.17.13

After unveiling new Crazyquick colorways designed for the McDonald’s All American Games, as well as the popular “Electricity” colorway and a “Triple-Blue” mashup, adidas has revealed another for the all-new basketball shoe. And the “Teal-Purple” colorway is the best one yet.

I grew up loving the Charlotte Hornets, so it’s not surprise I’m digging this particular combination of teal and purple. The shoe has matrix accents on the TECHFIT upper, while the flex outsole is white with teal and purple highlights. There’s also a polished-purple SPRINTFRAME. The adidas Crazyquick features innovative technology with four quick zones used to provide maximum traction and flexibility.

The Crazyquick drops on May 1 in five colorways and is available for pre-order today at adidas.com.

What do you think?

