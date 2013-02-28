adidas Unveils New Uniforms For 6 College Basketball Teams

During last season’s NCAA Tournament, I remember Baylor’s Crazy Light 2s being the talk of the tournament. Now for this year, adidas has unveiled new uniforms for six major college basketball teams. They are calling them the adizero uniform system, and they’ll be worn during this season’s NCAA postseason play.

Included in the Baylor, Cal and Louisville uniforms will be the groundbreaking adizero short sleeve uniform system that was originally debuted by the NBA’s Warriors. Developed with 60 percent recycled materials, the new uniform system features FORMOTION technology for comfort and maximum mobility during shooting and dribbling, and 360-degree stretch fabric around the arms and shoulders.

Also featured is adidas’ quick drying Revolution 30 technology found in current NBA uniforms and ClimaCool zones made to keep players cool and dry and the jerseys breathable.

Most of the teams are expected to wear the Crazy Fast, along with the tech-advanced Team Speed sock.

“The adizero uniform system gives players the leading performance technology with a distinctive on-court style,” says Chris McGuire, adidas Director of Sports Marketing. “The NCAA postseason brings together the best teams in the country and these uniforms celebrate the excitement of the game letting players stand out during college basketball’s biggest moments. These programs will wear the most innovative basketball uniforms and footwear to help them elevate their game during the most important time of the year.”

Beginning March 13-17, teams will suit up in the new uniforms for conference postseason play. Fans don’t have to wait that long – the gear will be available on March 1 at adidas.com and campus bookstores.

Which ones do you like best?

