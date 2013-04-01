adidas Unveils Special Edition Crazyquick for McDonald’s All American Games

The McDonald’s All American Games snuck up on me. We’re only two days away. On April 3, the best high school players in the country will take the court in Chicago for an all-star game that is always one of the spring-time highlights for basketball fans. And today, adidas officially unveiled what they’ll be wearing on their feet: a special edition colorway of the Crazyquick.

The new Crazyquick features an innovative four quick zone outsole designed to make players quicker. This colorway also features a multi-colored TECHFIT upper that fades from red to black along the toe and heel. The SPRINTFRAME is polished black and the iconic three stripes are speckled with gold to represent McDonald’s golden arches. To finish off the design, the games’ official logo is featured prominently on the tongue.

The Crazyquick drops May 1 in five colorways at Foot Locker, Eastbay and adidas.com and is available for pre-order beginning April 17.

