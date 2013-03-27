adidas Unveils The New Crazyquick “Black-Lead” Colorway

Have you been watching Louisville during their run in March Madness? Or Damian Lillard‘s run to the Rookie of the Year award? If you have, you might’ve noticed the sneakers on their feet: the new Crazyquick from adidas Hoops.

The Crazyquick features four innovative quick zones on the outsole, which are designed to make players quicker by improving traction and flexibility. From there, the SPRINTFRAME and the impact camo pattern on the upper help the sneaker stand out with a bold style.

This Crazyquick Black-Lead colorway drops May 1 at Foot Locker, Eastbay and adidas.com and is available for pre-order beginning April 17.

What do you think?

