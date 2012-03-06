adidas Unveils Ultra-Lightweight Uniform for March Madness

These new “loud” uniforms are on average 28 percent lighter than the school’s previous uniforms, and are actually 40 percent lighter than Baylor’s old unis. To make this happen, adidas put in an unlined short to eliminate unnecessary weight.
There’s also a feature called ClimaCool zone, which is building on adidas Revolution 30 uniform technology used in the NBA. This system moves heat and sweat away from the body for optimal breathability. Even the numbers and names on the back are no longer stitched on. There is a lighter bonding method being used instead.
This new design, which has a pixilated pattern instead of a traditional, heavier, solid pattern to shed weight and add speed, and includes camo and amplified colors to play off the intensity of this part of the year, will be limited to this year’s March Madness.
You’ll start seeing these new uniforms during the Big EAST Tournament – today until March 10 at Madison Square Garden – and out in Kansas City, Missouri for the Big 12 Conference Tournament (March 5-10). All three teams will continue to wear the uniforms for the NCAA Tournament beginning March 13.
I’m still waiting on those NCAA Womens Zero Resistant Eden Warriar Bodypaint unis to come out.
All 3 of those squads could be out by the first weekend of tourney play……just sayin
These uni’s are horrendous.
@JM, I don’t know man. That Baylor jersey would be perfect for some late night jogging.
Ha ha. Yeah…and that’s about it. If I was the AD I wouldn’t allow my players to wear these…especially in the dance. Nike and some of the special editions they do are so far and away above Adidas on the uniform front it’s crazy.
These jerseys look like rejected costumes from ‘Air up there’