adidas Unveils Ultra-Lightweight Uniform for March Madness

March Madness ALWAYS sneaks up on me. Ever since I came to Dime , it became even worse. With my concentration on the NBA, I’m going from the “guy who knows what No. 5 seed is likely to fall, and who has the highest sleeper statistical rating” to the “guy who goes with Michigan State because his grandfather went there and because they always win.” But once again, March Madness is about to begin, and what better way to ring it in then with some new gear. Today,unveiled the new, ultra-lightweight adidas adizero uniform for Baylor University, University of Cincinnati and University of Louisville.

These new “loud” uniforms are on average 28 percent lighter than the school’s previous uniforms, and are actually 40 percent lighter than Baylor’s old unis. To make this happen, adidas put in an unlined short to eliminate unnecessary weight.

There’s also a feature called ClimaCool zone, which is building on adidas Revolution 30 uniform technology used in the NBA. This system moves heat and sweat away from the body for optimal breathability. Even the numbers and names on the back are no longer stitched on. There is a lighter bonding method being used instead.

This new design, which has a pixilated pattern instead of a traditional, heavier, solid pattern to shed weight and add speed, and includes camo and amplified colors to play off the intensity of this part of the year, will be limited to this year’s March Madness.

You’ll start seeing these new uniforms during the Big EAST Tournament – today until March 10 at Madison Square Garden – and out in Kansas City, Missouri for the Big 12 Conference Tournament (March 5-10). All three teams will continue to wear the uniforms for the NCAA Tournament beginning March 13.

