Adidas Held The ‘World’s Best Career Day’ During All-Star Weekend In Chicago

Adidas’ All-Star weekend included releasing a whole lot of sneakers — some of which were special colorways on signature kicks that belong to basketball players — to celebrate the festivities in Chicago. But that wasn’t all adidas had going on, as it assembled a collection of names from in and out of the world of ball for what it called the World’s Best Career Day.

The sneaker and apparel company launched the adidas Legacy basketball program in the city during All-Star. According to a release, adidas Legacy “is a long-term commitment to each school and the students that provides resources for training and education, opportunities to participate in community initiatives, and unique access to the brand.”

To celebrate this, and to give the 240 students from the eight Chicago-area high schools that are part of the program, adidas held its career day. They were broken up into various labs, some of which included stars from the world of basketball. Kyle Lowry and Patrick Beverley swung by as special guests, while the rest of the labs broke down like this:

Apparel Lab: James Harden, Daniel Patrick

Broadcasting Lab: Candace Parker, Chiney Ogwumike, Maria Taylor and Tracy McGrady

Creative Business Lab: Fat Tiger

Filmmaking: Jonah Hill, Alexis Jones

Gaming Lab: Ninja, Zach LaVine, Sugar Gamers

Music Lab: Pusha T, Rapsody, Liz Cambage

Sneaker Lab: Derrick Rose

With adidas Legacy’s opening in the city, Chicago joins New York and Los Angeles as the cities that take part in the initiative.