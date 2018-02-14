adidas

The latest edition of Yeezys might be tough to get if you don’t live in Los Angeles or plan on heading there for All-Star Weekend. Adidas announced plans for the latest drop of Yeezys, the Yeezy 500 Blush, with an exclusive opportunity to grab the latest pair if you live in the City of Angels.

10 stores in the Los Angeles area will have the Yeezy 500 Blush when they officially go on sale. Reservations for the 500 Blush went up on Valentine’s Day on the adidas Confirmed app, but they won’t go on sale officially until February 16.

The release is the latest announcement for adidas’ 747 Warehouse Street event that will run over Feb. 16-17 in Los Angeles during All-Star weekend. More than a dozen shoe drops were announced for the adidas event, including an exclusive Harden Vol. 2 colorway, which means you’ll have plenty of looks to embrace if you’re not feeling the Blushes.