Photo Recap Of NBA All-Star Weekend With #adidasintheQuarter

NBA All-Star Weekend concluded on Sunday night with the All-Star Game, and over the course of the weekend, adidas tipped off their new fan experience atwith visits from star athletes and entertainers. From celebrating the launch of theto throwing a party at the House of Blues, which featured names likeand, adidas was in all during All-Star Weekend.

This past weekend, adidas in the Quarter, an exclusive retail store and fan experience created to celebrate all things NBA All-Star, gave fans the opportunity to meet some of their favorite basketball players. The appearance lineup included NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dikembe Mutombo, NBA All-Stars Dwight Howard, Damian Lillard, John Wall, and Joakim Noah, as well as Harrison Barnes, Steven Adams, Tim Hardaway Jr. and hip-hop artist 2 Chainz. Located in the historic French Quarter, adidas in the Quarter also offered jerseys and All-Star gear, and limited edition sneakers.

Check below for a photo gallery of the weekend’s highlights.