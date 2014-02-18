Photo Recap Of NBA All-Star Weekend With #adidasintheQuarter

02.18.14 4 years ago
NBA All-Star Weekend concluded on Sunday night with the All-Star Game, and over the course of the weekend, adidas tipped off their new fan experience at adidas in the Quarter with visits from star athletes and entertainers. From celebrating the launch of the adidas D Howard 4 to throwing a party at the House of Blues, which featured names like 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg and Pusha T, adidas was in all during All-Star Weekend.

This past weekend, adidas in the Quarter, an exclusive retail store and fan experience created to celebrate all things NBA All-Star, gave fans the opportunity to meet some of their favorite basketball players. The appearance lineup included NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dikembe Mutombo, NBA All-Stars Dwight Howard, Damian Lillard, John Wall, and Joakim Noah, as well as Harrison Barnes, Steven Adams, Tim Hardaway Jr. and hip-hop artist 2 Chainz. Located in the historic French Quarter, adidas in the Quarter also offered jerseys and All-Star gear, and limited edition sneakers.

Check below for a photo gallery of the weekend’s highlights.

