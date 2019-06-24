ESPN/Uproxx

Last Thursday was a busy one for the entire NBA universe, and as such, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had to kick things into hyperdrive. The 2019 NBA Draft was a hectic evening, one filled with teams making moves all over the place, players rising and falling out of the blue, and of course, the most hyped incoming player in some time, Zion Williamson, going to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Woj Bombs™ were fast and furious, and by the time the festivities came to an end, the veteran hoops reporter caused a minor wave in the Twitterverse. Not because of anything he reported, mind you, but because he let it slip that he was going to crack open a beer now that the night was over.

WOJ SAID HE’S GONNA GO HAVE A BEER WE HAVE A FEW MINUTES OF FREEDOM — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 21, 2019

what kind of beer do you think woj drinks — tobin heath stan acct (@its_whitney) June 21, 2019

Woj following the NBA Draft: “I’m gonna go have a beer” hahaha#NBADraft — Courtside Scoop (@CourtsideScoop) June 21, 2019

Woj gotta let us plebs know what kind of beer he gets lol — Haynes (@haynesxiv) June 21, 2019

“I think I had a Heineken in some pub around the corner from our hotel with a bunch of the ESPN guys after that,” Wojnarowski told Dime, before stressing that the Worldwide Leader’s hectic morning show slate limited him to one.

After completing his various TV obligations, we caught up with Wojnarowski prior to his meet and greet at Tissot’s store in Midtown Manhattan to discuss the draft, how it sets up a potential landmark free agency period, and much more.

How was last night for you?

It was good. I thought there were gonna be a lot of trades because I think there was so much uncertainty with, you got the sense on teams draft boards that there were wild discrepancies between how people valued players. So typically to me when that happens you’re gonna get teams looking to move out, teams looking to move in and lots of trades in and out of the lottery and then the mid-to-late first round. I think there was a run on second round picks, too, last night. Those have more value than they’ve ever had. I think, too, we had teams like Atlanta, Boston of multiple picks, three picks each [in the second round].

You get a little more creative that way.

Yeah, so it was fun. It was fun, the trades early before the draft sort of set the tone. The Phoenix/Minnesota trade was before the draft. The Atlanta/New Orleans trade was before the draft, then obviously Phoenix/Indiana. So before we go on the clock there was a lot of action.