After Kobe vs. LeBron: The NBA’s 5 best 1-on-1 matchups

Something unexpected happened on the way to LeBron-vs.-Carmelo becoming the Magic-vs.-Bird of the text-message generation: Kobe Bryant got his own team and snatched Carmelo’s spot.

For the first year of the ‘Bron/’Melo pro rivalry, Kobe was still doing the sidekick thing with Shaq. Then Shaq left for Miami, Kobe went from being a top guy in the NBA to the top guy, and coupled with some public-image missteps by ‘Melo, the Kobe/LeBron rivalry was born. Puppet commercials and jersey-sale wars ensued, and next thing you know, today it’s like you have to be either a Kobe guy or a LeBron guy: Rooting for both isn’t acceptable. Kobe fans hate LeBron, and vice versa.

Tonight is one of the few instances where everything comes together, with the Cavs hosting the Lakers (TNT, 8 p.m. EST) and the League’s top two teams and top two players square off. With all eyes on Kobe vs. LeBron, we’ve been talking in the office about some of our other favorite NBA matchups:

1. Steve Nash vs. Rajon Rondo

The most physically gifted point guard in the League — although Derrick Rose may have something to say about that — against the guy who seems to do the most with the least. (Nash is a great athlete, but he’s not tall, not super-strong, doesn’t have crazy wingspan, etc.) They both fly around the court and see things differently than everyone else on the floor, and while one seems to have everything figured out, the other is figuring it all out before our eyes. Rondo and Nash can bring the best out of each other, and at the same time, can make each other look silly on occasion.

2. Dwyane Wade vs. Monta Ellis

Controlled recklessness at its finest. The last time these two saw each other, D-Wade dropped 35 points and nine dimes, while Monta had a modest 17 and six, but down the road we see this being a must-see rivalry. Nobody is better than Wade at throwing himself into the lane and finishing with contact, and nobody is better than Monta at creating moves on the fly and finishing circus shots while traveling 100 miles per hour. If they were in the same conference, this would be the Israel Vazquez vs. Rafael Marquez trilogy of the NBA.

3. Pau Gasol vs. Marc Gasol

Since Marc slimmed down over the summer, his stamina and his overall game have improved (14.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.6 bpg). And with the Grizzlies right in the playoff chase, L.A./Memphis is no longer a guaranteed W for the purple squad. Pau was out injured for the first meeting this season, but the next matchup is scheduled for February 1. Anyone who grew up with a brother in the house knows how intense these battles can get where each guy knows the other’s every move and mood. Honorable mention goes to Brook/Robin (Lopez), Blake/Taylor (Griffin), Joey/Stephen (Graham), T-Mac/Vince, and Richard Jefferson/Mo Evans.

4. Kobe Bryant vs. J.R. Smith

The one guy who doesn’t know any better not to be scared of Kobe, J.R. matches Mamba swagger-for-swagger. Two times during last year’s Nuggets/Lakers conference finals series, J.R. dropped 24 points on Kobe, and scored 20 in their only meeting so far this season. Physically he’s talented enough to give Kobe a battle, and while he’s not on Kobe’s level between the ears, he doesn’t have a back-down strand in his DNA. The results might be lopsided, but it’s always fun watching these two talk shit and drop buckets.