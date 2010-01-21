After Kobe vs. LeBron: The NBA’s 5 best 1-on-1 matchups

Something unexpected happened on the way to LeBron-vs.-Carmelo becoming the Magic-vs.-Bird of the text-message generation: Kobe Bryant got his own team and snatched Carmelo’s spot.
For the first year of the ‘Bron/’Melo pro rivalry, Kobe was still doing the sidekick thing with Shaq. Then Shaq left for Miami, Kobe went from being a top guy in the NBA to the top guy, and coupled with some public-image missteps by ‘Melo, the Kobe/LeBron rivalry was born. Puppet commercials and jersey-sale wars ensued, and next thing you know, today it’s like you have to be either a Kobe guy or a LeBron guy: Rooting for both isn’t acceptable. Kobe fans hate LeBron, and vice versa.
Tonight is one of the few instances where everything comes together, with the Cavs hosting the Lakers (TNT, 8 p.m. EST) and the League’s top two teams and top two players square off. With all eyes on Kobe vs. LeBron, we’ve been talking in the office about some of our other favorite NBA matchups:
1. Steve Nash vs. Rajon Rondo
The most physically gifted point guard in the League — although Derrick Rose may have something to say about that — against the guy who seems to do the most with the least. (Nash is a great athlete, but he’s not tall, not super-strong, doesn’t have crazy wingspan, etc.) They both fly around the court and see things differently than everyone else on the floor, and while one seems to have everything figured out, the other is figuring it all out before our eyes. Rondo and Nash can bring the best out of each other, and at the same time, can make each other look silly on occasion.
2. Dwyane Wade vs. Monta Ellis
Controlled recklessness at its finest. The last time these two saw each other, D-Wade dropped 35 points and nine dimes, while Monta had a modest 17 and six, but down the road we see this being a must-see rivalry. Nobody is better than Wade at throwing himself into the lane and finishing with contact, and nobody is better than Monta at creating moves on the fly and finishing circus shots while traveling 100 miles per hour. If they were in the same conference, this would be the Israel Vazquez vs. Rafael Marquez trilogy of the NBA.
3. Pau Gasol vs. Marc Gasol
Since Marc slimmed down over the summer, his stamina and his overall game have improved (14.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.6 bpg). And with the Grizzlies right in the playoff chase, L.A./Memphis is no longer a guaranteed W for the purple squad. Pau was out injured for the first meeting this season, but the next matchup is scheduled for February 1. Anyone who grew up with a brother in the house knows how intense these battles can get where each guy knows the other’s every move and mood. Honorable mention goes to Brook/Robin (Lopez), Blake/Taylor (Griffin), Joey/Stephen (Graham), T-Mac/Vince, and Richard Jefferson/Mo Evans.
4. Kobe Bryant vs. J.R. Smith
The one guy who doesn’t know any better not to be scared of Kobe, J.R. matches Mamba swagger-for-swagger. Two times during last year’s Nuggets/Lakers conference finals series, J.R. dropped 24 points on Kobe, and scored 20 in their only meeting so far this season. Physically he’s talented enough to give Kobe a battle, and while he’s not on Kobe’s level between the ears, he doesn’t have a back-down strand in his DNA. The results might be lopsided, but it’s always fun watching these two talk shit and drop buckets.
5. Dwight Howard vs. Chris Bosh
Their coaches would prefer Dwight and Bosh not guard each other, but the truth is, nobody on either supporting cast is able to physically matchup with said superstar. For his career, Bosh averages 23 points and 10 boards against Orlando (higher than his overall career numbers), while Dwight has been good for 20 and 11 per against Toronto. Bosh has one 35-and-16 stat line on the books against Dwight earlier this season, while Dwight dropped 39 points on Bosh one time last season. The contrast in styles is what makes this matchup interesting: Bosh can operate on the perimeter or with quick, crafty moves on the block, while Dwight is straight power, a dunk waiting to happen.
You forgot the battle for supremacy in LA:
Adam Morrison vs Steve Novak
Mark Madsen vs. Brian Scalabrine
I like Monta vs. DWade. On the other hand, in that same game you could get Maggette vs. Beasley, which could end up like that Paul Pierce and Jermaine O’Neal commercial where they started out 5-on-5 and it ended up 1-on-1. Neither of those guys passes the ball EVER.
Jason richardson vs Jamal Crawford
Carmelo Anthony vs Paul Pierce
Joe Johnson vs Brandon Roy
Kobe vs Durant
I’m not even going to say anything, it’s obvious that first one is just to stick a needle into the eyes of the “haters” on this post: [dimemag.com].
Diggler vs Garnett is always interesting…
mo evans and richard jefferson. haha.
Rondo -v- Rose
Durant -v- Any Superstar or Team
DURANTULA!!!!
Wow you guys totally ignored Deron vs Paul? Youre crazy.
Dime D-Wade vs Lebron has been by far the better rivarly the past years overshadowing Kobe vs Bron
Wade and Bron basically go play for play and highlight for highlight every game they play each other. I know damn near everyone thinks hands down either Kobe or Bron are the best players in the world but give some luv to Wade!
The Almost Has-beens
KG vs TD was money back in the day.
The PowerPoints
Chauncey vs DWill
The Underrateds
Joe Cool vs BRoy
Tim Hardaway vs John Amaechi
Kobe vs Wade is better than Kobe vs Lebron. They actually ARE matched up at the SG position. With Durant’s emergence as a PTPer( haven’t heard that lately), I look forward to some Lebron-Durant battles down the line, since they would be matched up against each other at the SF position. Durant needs another 15 pounds of muscle mind you….
I guess since roy owns the kobe matchup .its not much of a rivalry anymore.
Damn. Mo’s out for a month. Wanted tonight’s game against my Lakers full strength so there’d be no excuses. Oh well, maybe Boobie Gibson’ll get the call up
Durant vs. Melo: battle for the top spot at the three in the west!
Shaq vs. Duncan back when shaq was in his prime was unreal to watch
Tyreke vs. Kevin martin: battle for top cheese in sac town (tyreke wins btw lol)
How about Paul Pierce vs Lebron…..Everytime I see these two on the same court, a great battle between the two always manifests itself. I think the two of them know how to really bring out the best in each other for those two to go at it the way they do.
deron williams vs. chris paul?
please do better dime.
Slam is giving away 2 of Baron Davis’ new li-ning shoes. She if yall can get in on that.
JR Smith is my dude. Can’t wait to see the nugs and lakers play in the playoffs this year. Met JR this summer in Chi, alright guy.
rondo, most physically gifted pg? forget about d will? rondo is a punk, see what happens after kg, pp, and ray retire.
hahaha darkdefender
but i dont know why JR smith/kobe and dwade/monta and nash/rondo are up there…who wrote this??
Rondo/monta or rondo/rose
nash/kidd
melo/dirk
cp3/dwil
joe johnson/jrich
vince/tmac
ai/billups
ai/stuckey
ai/oj
ai/louis williams
jcraw/broy
eddy curry vs glen davis
lol darkdefender says: Tim Hardaway vs John Amaechi
i agree… paul pearce vs lebron always produces quality
deron williams vs chris paul,anytime of day
Gibert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton
Kevin Durant vs Carmelo (better than Lebron vs Carmelo IMO….tons of offense and almost no D)
Nash vs Kidd (Rondo vs Nash is like student vs teacher…I’d rather watch teacher vs teacher anyday)
Shaq vs Courtney Paris
i loved the td vs shaq when shaq was with the lakers. manu and kobe was good also.
What about brian scalabriene vs matt boner?
Deron vs. CP3
KD vs. Melo
Lebron vs. D-wade
Vince Carter vs. Toronto Raptors
Broy vs. Joe Johnson
David Lee vs. Al Horford
Al Horford vs. Joakhim Noah
D rose vs. Rondo
Sheed vs. Refs
Devin Harris vs. Mavericks
Vince Carter vs. Indiana Pacers(he’s scored the most points against the Pacers in NBA history)
Tyreke Evans vs Dwayne Wade (similar build and very similar games, and similar stats)
Antawn Jamison vs Chris Bosh (similar style of play, similar stats)
Joe Johnson vs Paul Pierce
Danny Granger vs Vince Carter vs. TMac (3 way battle of health talent and consistency issues)
Noah vs Varejao (battle of the most hated rebounders)
Al Jefferson vs. Kevin Love (Battle of franchise faces)
Darko vs. Kwame (Battle of draft busts)
Ford vs Barbosa (speed and consistency)
Durant vs. Dirk (Best shooting bigs)
Tyrus Thomas vs. Taj Gibson (Battle of athletic 6man/starters who do the exact same things)
Kirilenko vs Marion (battle of the best has been great defender)
Shaq vs Yao (slowest centres of the league)
Ron Artest vs Gilbert Arenas (longest suspension of NBA history)
Mark Cuban vs Rasheed Wallace (most hated by david stern, stu jackson, and referees)
Barkley Vs Payton Vs Rasheed Wallace (Biggest trashtalking all-star caliber player)
Ginobli Vs. Peta
Raptor Defense vs Golden State defense
Reggie Miller vs Kevin Martin (battle of the railthin scorers)
JR Smith vs. Jamal Crawford
melo vs durant is always a great matchup to see their games go to the wire
chris paul vs deron williams is always fun to watch especialy when both of their teams are at full strength
Dirk nowitzki vs stephen jackson… flashbacks baby flashbacks
Brian scalabrine vs Matt bonner… reheads fighting is just funny
Tracy Mcgrady vs Trevor Ariza just to see who’s boss and if the rockets are doing the right thing expelling Tmac to develop a player who’s ceiling is just not that high
Kobe vs. JR Smith??? not even close.
Dwayne vs. Monta??? nope not fair for Monta.
Scalabrine vs. LBJ now that’s pay per view material
durant vs mike beasley
deron williams vs chauncey billips
joe johnson vs boston
bosh vs. howard is always one sided.
um…dwill vs. cp3? hello dime?
What about Carmello vs Kobe? They defend each other quite a bit have gone for big numbers a bunch of their last games including, need I mention, last year’s conf finals.
Melo vs Paul Pierce
glen davis vs john amechi
Lebron -v- Durant will be Magic -v- Bird pretty soon..
